Government offices and many businesses will be closed Monday for Memorial Day. A partial holiday schedule includes:
GOVERNMENT OFFICES: City, county, state and federal government offices in La Crosse will be closed Monday.
LA CROSSE POST OFFICE: The post office will be closed Monday, and mail will not be delivered.
LA CROSSE PUBLIC LIBRARY: The library will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
MUNICIPAL BUSES: La Crosse city buses will not operate Monday.
GARBAGE PICKUP: Garbage will not be picked up Monday. It will be collected one day later than usual next week.
VALLEY VIEW MALL: Hours at most stores in the mall will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
LA CROSSE TRIBUNE: The Tribune’s business office will be closed Monday. The circulation call center will be open until 9 a.m. Monday for telephone calls about missed newspapers.
