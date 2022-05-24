Memorial Day observances in the area

Memorial Day celebrations on Monday, May 30, in the area:

In La Crosse, the La Crosse Memorial Day Association will start the parade again at King and Sixth streets at 9 a.m. It will proceed north on Sixth to Main Street to West Avenue to Badger St., to Oakland Ave., and into Forest Drive across La Crosse Street. to the Oak Grove Cemetery through the Losey Arch. (This route may change. See the May 29 Tribune ad for the exact route)

In Onalaska, the parade is at 10 a.m. from American Legion Post 336 to Onalaska Cemetery, Veterans Memorial following the parade at Hauser Cemetery, Brice Prairie approx. 11 a.m. (In case of rain services held at Post 336) Refreshments will be served at Post 336 after the Onalaska Ceremony.

In Holmen, the Holmen: American Legion parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Church and ends at Halfway Creek band shelter with ceremony at 10 a.m.

In West Salem, the American Legion will have a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Village Park gazebo then to Veterans Memorial Park on Hwy.16 for a rifle salute.

Services at Cemeteries will be the same as in past years: Oak Grove 10 a.m. (Legion Post 52 Firing), Woodlawn Cemetery 10:15 am., (VFW Post 1530 Firing), Mormon Coulee Park 10:45 am, (VFW Post 1530 Firing), French Island Cemetery 11 a.m., (French Island Legion Post 417 Firing), Riverside Park band shelter 11:15 a.m. by the Navy (Legion Post 52 Firing), Field Mass Catholic Cemetery 11:15 a.m. (Co.B-2nd WI Civil War Color Guard & Firing Squad), Gate of Heaven Cemetery 11:30 a.m., (VFW Post 1530 Firing), Jewish Cemetery 12:15 p.m. (Co. B-2nd WI Civil War Color Guard & Firing Squad)

In La Crescent, American Legion Post 595 will visit local cemeteries and perform a brief memorial ceremony as it has in the past. Itinerary is as follows: Dresbach Cemetery 8:30 a.m.; Dakota Catholic Cemetery 8:45 a.m.; Dakota Public Cemetery 8:55 a.m.; Hiler Nodine Cemetery 9:15 a.m.; Nodine Lutheran Cemetery 9:25 a.m.; Toledo Cemetery 9:45 a.m.; Prince of Peace Cemetery 10 a.m.; Pine Creek Catholic Cemetery 10:10 a.m.; Crucifixion Cemetery 10:25 a.m.;South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery 10:40 a.m.; South Ridge Methodist Cemetery 10:50 a.m.; andProspect Hill Cemetery 11:05 a.m.

A noon a ceremony will take place at the La Crescent Area Event Center and a chicken Q will follow.

Women of Faith will sponsor a Memorial Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Faith UMC on Salem Ridge Road, La Farge. The menu includes chicken and noodles, beef and noodles, salads, beans, dinner rolls, desserts and beverage. The cost is $12 for adult, $7 for ages 7-12, and those ages 6 and younger eat free. Eat in or carry out will be available. Information: Jean at 608-606-4582.

Send observances to news@lacrossetribune,com and they will be added to this listing.

