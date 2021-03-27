'Mental health pandemic' a byproduct of coronavirus crisis

"I think we'll need to find common ground. We can find a million different ways to disagree with each other, but what do we have are some common goals and the next step is figuring out what can we each do to get there," Ledoux says, noting that, realistically, some disagreements won't be solved.

Ledoux encourages reaching out to a support person, therapist or counselor if you are having difficulty managing your anxiety or struggling with mental health. He also urges compassion for one another during a universally trying time.

"Everybody's doing the best they can," Ledoux says. "Just try to be flexible with all of this -- that's really all we can ask."