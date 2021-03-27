 Skip to main content
'Mental health pandemic' a byproduct of coronavirus crisis
featured top story

The physical toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been profound, with over 29.9 million cases nationwide and some 544,000 deaths. These numbers have been of intensely focused on and publicized -- crucially so -- but gone comparatively undiscussed are the emotional and mental repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Tom Ledoux

Dr. Tom Ledoux

It has been called the "mental health pandemic," a byproduct of ongoing isolation, loss of routine and worry as the coronavirus crisis carries on into its second year. 

"I've worked with a lot of people with no significant history of mental illness that come in to the hospital -- we've seen a spike in generalized anxiety, spikes in depression, spikes in substance abuse," says Thomas Ledoux, PsyD, of Gundersen Health System psychology and inpatient behavioral health. "A lot of that is in reaction to significant changes and uncertainty in their lifestyle, whether it be limited ability to go to work or school, and especially the impact it's had on their ability to connect socially with loved ones."

A CDC report from August shows that during late June 2020, U.S. adults reported "considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19," with over 40% of survey respondents reporting at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition. In relation to the pandemic, over 30% had symptoms of anxiety disorder or depressive disorder; over 26% had trauma or stressor related disorder symptoms; and over 13% said they had started or increased substance use to cope with stress or emotions. In addition, nearly 11% said they had seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days. 

In contrast to the the second quarter of 2019, in June 2020 anxiety disorder symptoms were three times higher; depressive disorder symptoms were four times greater; and serious consideration of suicide was doubled. The CDC notes study limitations may affect these findings. 

On a state level, a National Center for Health Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau survey found symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder were experienced by around 31% of respondening Wisconsin residents from April 23 to May 5; 36.6% from July 9 to 14; 39.2% from Oct. 28 to Nov. 9; 40% from Dec. 9 to 21; 36.7% from Feb 3 to 15; and 31.7% from March 3 to 15.

"People are really reeling from that limited social interaction and contact," says Ledoux. "And I think folks who were just kind of barely hanging on and managing have even less in-person access to people who are supportive."
 
Anxiety is compounded by fear of loved ones become seriously ill, or the pain of experiencing the loss of family members to the coronavirus. And with most any cold and flu symptom "falling under the umbrella" of COVID-19 symptoms, there is an ongoing panic that a sniffle or sore throat could indicate infection. 
 
For those who have utilized counseling or therapy sessions in the past, virtual visits may not offer the same "interpersonal connection," Ledoux says, but if in-person visits are still being restricted by their provider he notes that "any contact is better than no contact" and suggests discussing ways to make online appointments more engaging or meaningful.

On a whole, Ledoux encourages adjusting your existing routine rather than re-inventing it or trying to fit it into current circumstances. 
 
"Try your best to be a bit flexible and manage your expectations. There's a great deal of acceptance that needs to happen -- whether we like it or not this is our current reality, and we all would like it to be different," Ledoux says.
 
Phone, Zoom, FaceTime or other virtual outlets are also a great way to maintain connection with those outside the household, and Ledoux says as the weather improves and case rates drop there will be more opportunities to have small group gatherings outdoors, following distancing and masking guidelines. 
 
However, as restrictions ease up and more individuals become vaccinated, there will also be more "unspoken social rules and expectations people are trying to navigate," such as questioning when or if it is okay to be outdoors with others, who they can be unmasked around or whether they opt for vaccination. There may also be hesitation about being the first in the family to opt to travel or host a holiday gathering; on the converse people may be upset with those they feel are taking too many risks or endangering the safety of others. 
 
"There is some social anxiety of 'what will people think of me?'" LeDoux says. "When things hopefully loosen up a little bit and things are a bit safer, there's going to be this big rush to return to how things were, but there are going to be social critics and and unspoken or spoken judgment about what that looks like. ... There are political aspects to this too that we can't ignore."
 
Ledoux is concerned in general about the transition back to what was once "normal," noting "when things shift a bit people are going to struggle to adapt again." 

"I think we'll need to find common ground. We can find a million different ways to disagree with each other, but what do we have are some common goals and the next step is figuring out what can we each do to get there," Ledoux says, noting that, realistically, some disagreements won't be solved. 

Ledoux encourages reaching out to a support person, therapist or counselor if you are having difficulty managing your anxiety or struggling with mental health. He also urges compassion for one another during a universally trying time.

"Everybody's doing the best they can," Ledoux says. "Just try to be flexible with all of this -- that's really all we can ask."

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

