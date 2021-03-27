'Mental health pandemic' a byproduct of coronavirus crisis

The physical toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been profound, with over 29.9 million cases nationwide and some 544,000 deaths. These numbers have been of intensely focused on and publicized -- crucially so -- but gone comparatively undiscussed are the emotional and mental repercussions of the COVID-19 crisis.
It has been called the "mental health pandemic," a byproduct of ongoing isolation, loss of routine and worry as the coronavirus crisis carries on into its second year.
"I've worked with a lot of people with no significant history of mental illness that come in to the hospital -- we've seen a spike in generalized anxiety, spikes in depression, spikes in substance abuse," says Thomas Ledoux, PsyD, of Gundersen Health System psychology and inpatient behavioral health. "A lot of that is in reaction to significant changes and uncertainty in their lifestyle, whether it be limited ability to go to work or school, and especially the impact it's had on their ability to connect socially with loved ones."
A CDC report from August shows that during late June 2020, U.S. adults reported "considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19," with over 40% of survey respondents reporting at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition. In relation to the pandemic, over 30% had symptoms of anxiety disorder or depressive disorder; over 26% had trauma or stressor related disorder symptoms; and over 13% said they had started or increased substance use to cope with stress or emotions. In addition, nearly 11% said they had seriously considered suicide in the past 30 days.
In contrast to the the second quarter of 2019, in June 2020 anxiety disorder symptoms were three times higher; depressive disorder symptoms were four times greater; and serious consideration of suicide was doubled. The CDC notes study limitations may affect these findings.
On a state level, a National Center for Health Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau survey found symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder were experienced by around 31% of respondening Wisconsin residents from April 23 to May 5; 36.6% from July 9 to 14; 39.2% from Oct. 28 to Nov. 9; 40% from Dec. 9 to 21; 36.7% from Feb 3 to 15; and 31.7% from March 3 to 15.
"I think we'll need to find common ground. We can find a million different ways to disagree with each other, but what do we have are some common goals and the next step is figuring out what can we each do to get there," Ledoux says, noting that, realistically, some disagreements won't be solved.
Ledoux encourages reaching out to a support person, therapist or counselor if you are having difficulty managing your anxiety or struggling with mental health. He also urges compassion for one another during a universally trying time.
"Everybody's doing the best they can," Ledoux says. "Just try to be flexible with all of this -- that's really all we can ask."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.