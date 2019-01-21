The Campaign to Change Direction’s second annual video contest will have some additional bells and whistles to help the middle and high school competitors polish their productions.
The contestants will receive coaching during a workshop at WXOW-TV to ensure that the videos can serve as public service announcements on television, said Teresa Pulvermacher, program development director/operations manager of Riverside Corporate Wellness in La Crosse and a member of the Change Direction steering committee.
Some contestants last year operated more or less on their own, while those this year will be able to attend the workshop at 1 p.m. Feb. 20 to learn techniques for and parameters of commercials.
The campaign also enhanced promotional efforts for the contest in its quest to more than double the number of entries last year, aiming to attract as many as 20, Pulvermacher said Monday.
Replicating the purpose the inaugural contest, this year’s is intended to enlist schools/classes/students and clubs at the same time it increases awareness of the importance of emotional well-being, she said.
The effort taps the modern equivalent of the poster contests of yore, with contestants creating and submitting 15- or 30-second videos depicting one or more of the Healthy Habits of Emotional Well-Being, Pulvermacher said.
Those habits, which are retooled for a more positive take than the campaign’s original emphasis of the signs of emotional suffering, are:
- Take care of yourself, eating and sleeping well and exercising.
- Check in with family, friends and counselors.
- Engage with others, as your own emotional health can pivot on healthy relationships with others.
- Relax with activities such as meditating, gardening, dancing, etc.
- Know the five signs of emotional suffering.
Pulvermacher credits Joe Larson and other public health nurses at the La Crosse County Health Department, and Heather Quackenboss, human development and relationships educator at the UW Cooperative Extension Service in La Crosse, with infusing the contest with professional and personal energy.
“Joe Larson took amazing control of the promotion for materials and contest rules,” Pulvermacher said, while Quackenboss helped her pitch the contest to La Crosse School District leaders.
During a five-minute presentation with school officials, “Heather was able to do IT troubleshooting, work in a wellness exercise, get everybody to stand up, talk and laugh, introduce Change Direction and the video contest — and had time to spare to hand out some flyers,” Pulvermacher said.
Pulvermacher also plans to reach out to the Coulee Region business leaders who helped make La Crosse the national launching pad of the Campaign to Change Direction four years ago.
“So many of the business leaders are parents,” she said. “We know how busy teachers are, but the business leaders can be involved as parents” to take some of the burden off of teachers.
Prizes for winning videos will be divided into two categories, sixth through eighth grade and ninth through 12th grade. Each student-sponsored organization, such as a class, school or club, is eligible to receive $500 for first place, $300 for second and $200 for third.
Individual students who submit the winning videos will not receive cash prizes but will receive gift cards for participating, Pulvermacher said.
Entries must be submitted with a YouTube link along with consent and entry forms to healthsubmissions@lacrossecounty.org by midnight April 7. More information is available on the Riverside Corporate Wellness website.
An awards reception will take place and winning videos will be shown May 8 in the ICE House at Gundersen Health System.
