Meringue Bakery’s Jen Barney competes in Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’

Two-time Food Network champion Jen Barney, who owns Meringue Bakery & Cafe in downtown La Crosse, returns to national television this month.

She’s part of the three-person Team Dough Angels that competes in the third season of Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.”

Barney said Thursday that she feels honored to have been chosen to compete, and that she isn’t supposed to say how she and the other contestants did.

The first of eight episodes of this season’s “Holiday Wars” airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, followed by the second episode at 9 p.m. The third episode will air at 8 p.m. the following Sunday, Nov. 14. The final episode will air on the Sunday before Christmas.

Nine teams, each with three members described by Food Network as “cake and sugar artists,” were making elaborate holiday-themed cakes and competing for a $25,000 prize. The episodes were filmed in June in Park City, Utah.

Each of the first three episodes features three teams in a qualifying round.

The cakes made by the nine teams were judged on appearance and taste, Barney said.

“This was the hardest (Food Network) show that I’ve ever done,” she said, adding that the cakes were complicated.

Barney said she was chosen for a “Holiday Wars” team by a production company representing Food Network.

“It’s always a huge honor” to be selected for a Food Network competition, and presents an opportunity to do something very creative, she said.

In 2017, Barney won the Food Network’s “Season 4 Holiday Baking Championship.”

And in 2018, she and teammate Jordan Pilarski won the network’s “Season 5 Holiday Baking Championship Homecoming Special” contest.

Barney started her bakery in 2015 and operated it from her rural Stoddard home until she moved it in April 2020 to its current location at 313 Main St. in La Crosse.

Barney plans to post updates about the “Holiday Wars” episodes on her bakery and cafe’s Facebook page, as they air.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0