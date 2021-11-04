Meringue Bakery’s Jen Barney competes in Food Network’s ‘Holiday Wars’

Jen Barney is beginning full operation of Meringue Bakery & Cafe at 313 Main St. on Tuesday. Coffee with homemade syrups and all organic milk and cream, custard-based hot chocolate, raspberry rose pistachio cake and croissant sandwiches are among her tasty offerings.
Jen Barney, owner of Meringue Bakery in downtown La Crosse, credits the UW-La Crosse Small Business Development Center for helping get her business off the ground amid COVID-19. “I’m a great baker," she says, "but the business terms and everything were new to me."
Two-time Food Network champion Jen Barney, who owns Meringue Bakery & Cafe in downtown La Crosse, returns to national television this month.
She’s part of the three-person Team Dough Angels that competes in the third season of Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.”
Barney said Thursday that she feels honored to have been chosen to compete, and that she isn’t supposed to say how she and the other contestants did.
The first of eight episodes of this season’s “Holiday Wars” airs at 8 p.m. Sunday, followed by the second episode at 9 p.m. The third episode will air at 8 p.m. the following Sunday, Nov. 14. The final episode will air on the Sunday before Christmas.
Nine teams, each with three members described by Food Network as “cake and sugar artists,” were making elaborate holiday-themed cakes and competing for a $25,000 prize. The episodes were filmed in June in Park City, Utah.
Each of the first three episodes features three teams in a qualifying round.
The cakes made by the nine teams were judged on appearance and taste, Barney said.
“This was the hardest (Food Network) show that I’ve ever done,” she said, adding that the cakes were complicated.
