Meringue owner becomes 3-time Food Network champion

And now Jen Barney, owner of the Meringue Bakery & Cafe in downtown La Crosse, is a three-time Food Network champion.

Barney was one of three members of Team Dough Angels, which finished first in the third season of Food Network’s “Holiday Wars” holiday cakes competition. That team topped Team Bakers in Toyland, in the two-team finale episode, which aired Sunday night and involved creating a new Santa’s sleigh.

The competition began with nine teams, and the eight episodes aired on Sunday nights in November and December. All eight were filmed in June in Park City, Utah.

At the end of Sunday night’s finale, the Team Dough Angels members were congratulated, then were told that they would be competing in a "Champion Cake Off" episode against the champions of "Halloween Wars," which will air at 8 p.m. next Sunday.

The "Champion Cake Off" episode was filmed the next day in Park City, Barney told the Tribune in an interview Monday. In that contest, teams were vying for a choice of $5,000 per team member or a trip to what Food Network is billing as “the biggest New Year’s party in the world” in New York City.

Barney said she hasn’t decided how to spend her share of the $25,000 grand prize that her team won in the “Holiday Wars” episode that aired Sunday.

“That show was hard,” Barney said of the “Holiday Wars” finale. “We were the underdogs. The other team I think maybe had a little more raw talent than we did.” But Barney’s team did a better job of doing what the contest’s judges required.

“There’s been a huge boost in sales” at Meringue Bakery because of the eight episodes of “Holiday Wars,” Barney said. “It’s been fun to see new people coming in,” including people who live as far away as the Twin Cities.

In 2017, Barney won the Food Network’s “Season 4 Holiday Baking Championship.” And in 2018, she and teammate Jordan Pilarski won the network’s “Season 5 Holiday Baking Championship Homecoming Special” contest.

Barney started her bakery in 2015 and operated it from her rural Stoddard home until she moved it in April 2020 to its current location at 313 Main St. in La Crosse.

