Metaphysical and Wellness Fair set for May 21

Meta Para Promotions will host its annual La Crosse Area Metaphysical and Wellness Fair on Saturday, May 21, at the Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Onalaska.

There will be up to 50 vendors providing healings and readings as well as retail. Speakers will be in a side room discussing various topics starting at 10:30 am.

Tickets for the event are $5 per person. There is no additional charge for the speakers.

Healings: Reiki Energy Healers, Mediums, Psychics, Tarot/Oracle Readers, Shamans, Reflexology

Retail: Crystals, Stones, Candles, Jewelry, Incense, Books, Tarot Decks and much, much more.

Find more information at www.metaparapro.com/metaphysical-and-wellness-fair-la-crosse-wi-may-21-2022

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0