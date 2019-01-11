Michael Horstman was promoted Friday to chief deputy in La Crosse County.
Horstman, who began his career as a correctional officer in the jail, has been working at the sheriff’s office for about 30 years, according to a press release. Horstman moved up the ranks, promoted to sergeant in 1997 and then again to captain in 2001. He served in the patrol division for about 20 years, has been a field training officer and is a member of the county's emergency response team.
He replaces Jeff Wolf, who was sworn in earlier this week as the county's new sheriff.
