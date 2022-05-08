Michael Martin Murphey to perform at Leo and Leona’s

Michael Martin Murphey’s musical journey has taken many unpredictable paths over the past 50 years.

Topping the Pop, Country, Western and Bluegrass charts, he has decided to share his music in a small town venue for an evening with Michael Martin Murphey at Leo and Leona’s in Bangor on May 24 starting at 7 p.m.

Leo and Leona’s will accommodate 200 guests so tickets are limited for this small venue performance at an establishment that is known for some of the best live music concerts in the area.

Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic,” and many more across his 35 albums released to date.

Murphey’s long-running incarnation as a purveyor of the music, lifestyle, and values of the American West is one of many musical mantles he has worn over the years. To track his career path is to span the country itself, from coming of age in the Texas folk music scene, to Los Angeles to Colorado to Nashville and then back to his native Texas.

Murphey’s original songs have been recorded by The Monkees, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers, Billy Ray Cyrus and many others.

Limited tickets are available in advance at brownpapertickets.com at $30 for general admission seating.

