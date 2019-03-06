A group of four investors has bought Mid-City Steel, a La Crosse-based steel fabrication company that employs 88 people and plans to grow.
The four owners have ties to the local community, said Paul Bagniefski, one of the new owners. Bagniefski is also the Mid-City Steel president and CEO.
He said three own additional local businesses in the area and elsewhere in the United States, but declined to identify them.
“The other investors have a significant history of making investments in La Crosse area real estate and manufacturing jobs, but prefer to remain anonymous at this time,“ he said.
“The new ownership allows for some pretty exciting potential growth,” Bagniefski said.
They have strong ties to the area technical colleges and are committed to maintaining area jobs, Bagniefski said. “It enables us to recruit highly skilled workers and provide ongoing training to our existing workforce at a time when other manufacturers struggle to find qualified workers.”
The company is planning to add five new full-time positions around May, Bagniefski said.
Mid-City Steel got its start in 1972 making boat hulls for SkipperLiner Inc., the now-shuttered La Crosse-based maker of passenger cruise boats and luxury houseboats.
Today, Mid-City Steel makes steel beams and columns for commercial, industrial, and oil and gas projects in the U.S. and Canada.
