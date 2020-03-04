You are the owner of this article.
Mid West Music Fest fundraiser to feature music and beer tasting
Grammy-winning Dom Flemons of the Carolina Chocolate Drops will play at the Mid West Music Fest tasting and fundraiser event to be held at 5:30 p.m. March 7 in the Lyche Theatre at Weber Center for the Performing Arts, 428 Front St S, La Crosse.

Joining in will be Minneapolis duo, The Cactus Blossoms, once featured in the last season of Twin Peaks, who will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. before Flemons at 9 p.m. Pricing ranges from $30 to $35 and include a custom tasting glass for samples of craft beer, wine, cider and non-alcoholic beverages. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit http://bit.ly/2RDCYjc

