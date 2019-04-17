Try 3 months for $3

The 10th annual Mid West Music Fest will be held 1:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. May 17 and noon to 12:30 a.m. May 18 at the southside Oktoberfest Grounds in La Crosse

The live multi-genre and multi-venue music festival will feature local, regional and nationally known musicians.

Tickets are available in advance online at www.midwestmusicfest.org or on the day of the event. Cost is $20 per day or $75 for a four-day pass, including Winona dates, May 3-4.

