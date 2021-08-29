 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Midwest Banjo Fest coming to La Crosse Sept. 17-19
0 Comments

Midwest Banjo Fest coming to La Crosse Sept. 17-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Midwest Banjo Club will host the 57th Annual Midwest Banjo Fest in various locations around La Crosse the weekend of Sept. 17-19. This will be a celebration of America’s instrument by a number of musicians of varying ability who share a love of the banjo.

At least two members of The American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame will be among those performing: La Crosse’s own Paul Erickson and Johnny Baier, the executive director of The American Banjo Museum. Among those attending is Fred Dodd, a local club member who spent 25 years performing on The Delta Queen, The American Queen and The Mississippi Queen.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to www.midwestbanjofest.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News