Midwest Banjo Fest coming to La Crosse Sept. 17-19

The Midwest Banjo Club will host the 57th Annual Midwest Banjo Fest in various locations around La Crosse the weekend of Sept. 17-19. This will be a celebration of America’s instrument by a number of musicians of varying ability who share a love of the banjo.

At least two members of The American Banjo Museum Hall of Fame will be among those performing: La Crosse’s own Paul Erickson and Johnny Baier, the executive director of The American Banjo Museum. Among those attending is Fred Dodd, a local club member who spent 25 years performing on The Delta Queen, The American Queen and The Mississippi Queen.

For more information and a schedule of events, go to www.midwestbanjofest.com.

