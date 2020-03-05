Mike and Karen Pence cancel visit to Onalaska

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have canceled their Thursday visit to Onalaska.
You have free articles remaining.
The Pences had been scheduled to speak during a “Women for Trump” event at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Onalaska.
But Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted Wednesday that the vice president now plans to visit Washington state, which continues to grapple with the coronavirus.
For awhile on Wednesday, officials said the second lady and an unnamed state GOP would take their place, but the entire event has now been called off.