Mike Hesch, a senior adviser in Workforce Learning at Mayo Clinic Health System, will present "Presence in the Struggle: Responding with Head and Heart" from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.
The daylong retreat will focus on using the mind and heart to change how people respond to stress and struggle. It will include large- and small-group time, as well as opportunities for spiritual exploration including meditation and labyrinth walk.
The $65 cost includes lunch, and advance registration is required at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.
