You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mike Pence cancels Onalaska visit: VP will instead visit virus-stricken Washington state
0 comments
breaking top story

Mike Pence cancels Onalaska visit: VP will instead visit virus-stricken Washington state

{{featured_button_text}}
Mike Pence mug

Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his Thursday visit to Onalaska.

Pence had been scheduled to speak during a “Women for Trump” event at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Onalaska. But his press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted Wednesday that the vice president now plans to visit Washington state, which continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

Pence’s change of plans was reported by The Hill.

The vice president's wife, Karen, is still scheduled to appear in Onalaska alongside former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, according to Third Congressional District Chairman Bill Feehan.

The second lady's plans after the Onalaska rally are unclear. The Pences had originally planned to take a bus tour of Wisconsin and Minnesota, ending with a campaign event in St. Paul.

A message to Trump’s press office was not immediately returned Wednesday.

0 comments
0
2
0
2
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News