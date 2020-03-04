Mike Pence cancels Onalaska visit: VP will instead visit virus-stricken Washington state

Vice President Mike Pence has canceled his Thursday visit to Onalaska.

Pence had been scheduled to speak during a “Women for Trump” event at Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center in Onalaska. But his press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted Wednesday that the vice president now plans to visit Washington state, which continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

Pence’s change of plans was reported by The Hill.

The vice president's wife, Karen, is still scheduled to appear in Onalaska alongside former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, according to Third Congressional District Chairman Bill Feehan.

The second lady's plans after the Onalaska rally are unclear. The Pences had originally planned to take a bus tour of Wisconsin and Minnesota, ending with a campaign event in St. Paul.

A message to Trump’s press office was not immediately returned Wednesday.

