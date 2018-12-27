Mike Tighe: At least nobody has to buy Space Force tees
I think it might be be trademark violation for the Trump/Pence re-election campaign store to carry a T-shirt with A Space Force logo, because it seems the federal government ought to hold the rights to it.
After all, even though the NASA insignia is in the public domain, its use is restricted to the jurisdiction of the NASA administrator, who presumably doesn’t intend it to help fill campaign coffers.
Similarly, since President Donald Trump’s administration has declared that it wants a new Space Force military branch to be ready to launch by 2020, it seems a little shady to create a thing and then use the name as a campaign fundraiser.
The Government Publishing Office details restrictions in a 109-page document that I don’t have time to read, but surely must include qualms about using federal symbols to enrich a campaign.
Here’s a tidbit I found on a trademark registration website, Trademarkia.com.
Thomas D. Foster of in San Diego, Calif., submitted a federal trademark registration for US Space Force on March 19, according to the site, which says approval is not final, pending clarification of something or other, although it was assigned a serial number of 87839062. The application wants the trademark to cover items such as “dentifrices; metal license plates, as well as novelty and souvenir license plates; key fobs; knives, sabers and swords; eyewear, including sunglasses, and cellphone cases,” as well as a bazillion other things.
I tried to reach Foster but couldn’t connect.
So there it is, Space Force is a registered trademark, as easy as, “bing bing bada bing — bam bam bing,” as 45 has said at his rallies. Now that isn’t Fake News, because he’s on video repeating that phrase. Oh, I know, that doesn’t mean squat, but it’s out there.
I realize that the Trump campaign doesn’t really give a rip about trademarks and copyrights, as it regularly uses song and music at rallies without the artists’ permission and despite their objections. Protesting musicians include The Rolling Stones, The O’Jays, Adele, Twisted Sister, R.E.M., Queen, Elton John and Bruce Springsteen, among others, as well as the estates of none other than Luciano Pavarotti and George Harrison.
Oddly enough, several websites, including the Amazon site of Trump archenemy Jeff Bezos, also sell Space Force wares, so maybe this all is Fake News.
Permission to use trademarks can be tough. I recall receiving a flat-out rejection from DC Comics/Time Warner, the guardian of the Superman logo, for permission to use that symbol in artwork when I worked for The Catholic Spirit, when it was the official newspaper of the Archdiocese of St. Paul in Minneapolis, before it was downgraded to a mere website.
Superman easily could fly circles around the Space Force, because he is “Faster than a speeding bullet! More powerful than a locomotive! Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound!” You’d think Space Force would try to flex its muscle at least by insisting its logo deserves the same protection as the man who fights for “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.”
BTW, the Trump Campaign site is not to be confused with the Trump Store, profits of which obviously go directly into 45’s pockets. Eric Trump famously bragged — and prompted Twitter rage — that the store was offering a Trump helicopter Christmas ornament. It sold out, at the princely sum of $55.
I find it odd that one of the categories at the Trump Store is “Made in the USA,” but that section has precious few items.
But whoooo-eee, the Trump Store has some deals on clearance. I’ve got my eye on a dog throw toy, marked down from 12 bucks to a mere $6.99.
I realize that some folks, who have TDS (Trump defender syndrome) have accused me of being afflicted with TDS (Trump derangement syndrome), because I’ve often questioned 45’s wisdom, albeit without giving him the “low IQ” label he dishes out with abandon. Of course, they’re wrong, but to give some solace to his base because it’s never going to see a wall that Mexico pays for, here’s my New Year’s resolution:
I will not mention 45 in a column for all of 2019 — and maybe never again. And that’s not Fake News.
See ya next year.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune.com<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
