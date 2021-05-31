Military and medicine: husband and wife ophthalmologists at Mayo both formerly in the Army

“We saw some horrific injuries and we know there was great sacrifice on their part,” says Michael. “Those are the people who really do the heavy lifting. We see ourselves as kind of the ancillary.”

Adds Jennifer of those who served in combat, “They are very impressive people.”

The couple did work overseas during their time in the Army, performing eye operations for residents of El Salvador. The experience, Michael says, was both stressful and incredibly rewarding. Trained on high-tech medical equipment stateside, the field hospitals in Central America were a stark contrast, with only basic equipment and, at times, lacking power.

The need for eye care, Michael said, was profound, and Jennifer says some families would walk an entire day to get their loved ones to the hospital for surgery.

“Our patients were blind, they couldn’t see at all, they couldn’t function,” Jennifer says.

One of the beauties of eye surgery is the rapid results, providing near instant satisfaction for both the patient and the surgeon. It can take weeks before patients experience the impact of some surgeries, but those who undergo cataracts surgery can see improvement in their vision within a few days.