Military and medicine: husband and wife ophthalmologists at Mayo both formerly in the Army

Drs. Jennifer and Michael Garvey didn’t originally picture themselves wearing fatigues, nor did they expect to end up in La Crosse, practicing ophthalmology. But their change in plans brought them together several years ago, a partnership that now extends to their careers.
Michael, who previously worked for the U.S. Foreign Service, and Jennifer had never crossed paths yet had similar plans to pursue medical degrees in obstetrics. Separately, each decided to take advantage of the Health Professions Scholarship Program, offered by the military, to save on school costs. Through the program, tuition is covered for medical students who “pay it back” through Army, Navy or Air Force service.
The two, who attended different medical schools, both switched courses to ophthalmology and met in the Army. For Michael, the ophthalmology field offered the opportunity to work with youth patients in addition to adults, and combined both surgery and general medicine. Jennifer was intrigued by being able to directly view the organ, which, after the brain, is the most complex organ.
Both completed their internships and residencies at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C., and were stationed at separate Army bases in Georgia. While either could have been deployed during their eight years, neither was sent to a war zone but provided medical care to soldiers who served in Afghanistan.
“We saw some horrific injuries and we know there was great sacrifice on their part,” says Michael. “Those are the people who really do the heavy lifting. We see ourselves as kind of the ancillary.”
Adds Jennifer of those who served in combat, “They are very impressive people.”
The couple did work overseas during their time in the Army, performing eye operations for residents of El Salvador. The experience, Michael says, was both stressful and incredibly rewarding. Trained on high-tech medical equipment stateside, the field hospitals in Central America were a stark contrast, with only basic equipment and, at times, lacking power.
The need for eye care, Michael said, was profound, and Jennifer says some families would walk an entire day to get their loved ones to the hospital for surgery.
“Our patients were blind, they couldn’t see at all, they couldn’t function,” Jennifer says.
One of the beauties of eye surgery is the rapid results, providing near instant satisfaction for both the patient and the surgeon. It can take weeks before patients experience the impact of some surgeries, but those who undergo cataracts surgery can see improvement in their vision within a few days.
After completing their service in the Army, Michael began working at a VA hospital in Maine, where Jennifer volunteered before being employed there herself. The couple, who have a young son and daughter, were in Maine seven years. When Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse offered them both ophthalmology positions, the family relocated to the Coulee Region 10 weeks ago, starting at the hospital in March.
The community, they say, has been “welcoming and warm,” as have the staff at Mayo, a hospital Michael says has impressed him with its quality of care. Both are contented with their medical careers, with Michael appreciative to have a job centered on improving the wellness of others. There is “immediate gratification,” with the ability to see the difference one is making on a daily basis.
“Medicine is wonderful pursuit. You’re the good guy. Your job is to take care of people and make their lives better. There’s no exception to that — we all do that, psychiatrists, general surgeons pediatricians,” Michael says. “So it’s a wonderful thing. ... It means so much to me.”
