Gravestone cleaning guidelines

As Memorial Day brings many to local cemeteries to honor fallen soldiers, the Monroe County Local History Room and Museum reminds community members permission must be granted to clean a gravestone not belonging to a family member. Either the family of the deceased or the trustees of the cemetery must be asked in advance.

To safely remove the biological growth that can obscure the lettering on a grave marker, and damage the stone itself, use water, poly bristled brushes or a plastic scraper. Household chemicals cannot be used, but D/2 Biological Solution can be used in conjunction with water. Do not attempt to clean a gravestone if it has cracks, flaking, or eroded surfaces or is unstable. Cleaning will not prevent the regrowth of algae, lichen and fungi but will help preserve the structure of the gravestone.