The Coulee Region will observe Memorial Day 2023 with an abundance of ceremonies, services and parades, showing gratitude and respect for those who gave their lives in defense of the United States.
“This is a time to honor the veterans and their families,” said La Crosse Memorial Day Association treasurer Ken Birnbaum. “The (people) that have served and that have given up their lives for our freedom.”
On Monday, the La Crosse community is invited to watch the Memorial Day Parade as it departs at 9 a.m. from Sixth and Main streets and proceeds to West Avenue and Badger Street before ending at Oak Grove Cemetery across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. At 10 a.m., UW-L professor of military science and department chair for the Eagle Battalion Army ROTC program Brian Knutson will speak at Oak Grove Cemetery. The ceremony will also feature the Logan High School band and the American Legion Post 52 firing squad.
Additional services will be held at 7 a.m. at Campbell Cemetery, 10:15 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, 10:45 a.m. at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, 11 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at French Island Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and 12:15 p.m. at Jewish Cemetery.
There will be a field Mass at 11:15 a.m. in Catholic Cemetery. At 11:15 a.m. a ceremony at the Riverside Park bandshell will include the Longfellow Middle School band and military rights by the American Legion Post 52 firing squad.
“It’s a tough time for a lot of veterans and their families,” said Birnbaum, who was active duty in the Army Reserve during the Vietnam War. “I think it means a lot to them. They have memories of their loved ones who were killed during any one of the wars, and they really appreciate the things we do to honor their husbands, sons, daughters.”
In Onalaska, a parade will begin at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 336, proceeding to Onalaska Cemetery Veterans Memorial, where services will be held. Additional services will be held at 10:45 a.m. at Hauser Cemetery and 11:15 a.m. at Asbury Cemetery.
Holmen’s parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at Holmen Middle School followed by a 10 a.m. ceremony at Halfway Creek Park band shelter. West Salem will observe Memorial Day with a 10 a.m. service in West Salem Village Park.
“We do a nice job with our (events),” said Birnbaum, an over 50-year member of American Legion Post 52. “We cover a big area, and the American Legion is involved in almost every one of them.”
Last year marked the return of larger scale Memorial Day events after the interruption of the pandemic, and Birnbaum anticipates “a really nice turnout for the parade this year.” He puts great pride into helping plan and facilitate the area events, which “have been going on for close to 100 years now.”
“I see it as my chance to honor the veterans,” said Birnbaum. “We are honoring those people who have taken care of us.”
To volunteer for future events, contact a local American Legion.