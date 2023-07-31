Terri Stott doesn’t believe it takes a professional to ride a bicycle 84 miles in two days, especially if the rider believes in the cause.

Stott’s cause is military veterans. On Saturday, she and three others will head from La Crosse for the 39th annual Heroes Ride Bicycle Tour. The cyclists will depart at 8 a.m. from the La Crosse River Trail on Highway B and arrive at The Highground Veterans Memorial in Neillsville the following morning.

“It’s a welcoming ride,” Stott said. “People aren’t turned away because they can’t keep up. It’s really manageable, and the support truck is there for anyone who needs help.”

The La Crosse tour is one of five that will travel through western Wisconsin this weekend. There is also a 3-day western route that starts in River Falls and stops in Menomonie and Osseo before arriving at Neillsville.

Stott said the La Crosse ride began in 2017 and is the newest of the five routes. The route follows the DNR bike trail through West Salem, Bangor and Sparta before turning north to Black River Falls, where the riders will spend the night. The following morning, the cyclists will pedal northeast through Hatfield before ending at The Highground.

One of the riders is Christoper Pundzak, who has cerebral palsy. Stott described him as “steady and sure” and said she’s inspired by his energy and enthusiasm.

“I met him in 2015, and he’s the reason I ride a bike,” Stott said. “We’ve been biking all over Wisconsin since then.”

Stott said a big motivation is her husband, Jim Stott, a Marine and Army National Guard veteran who served a combat mission in Iraq. They live in Coon Valley.

“He supports veterans like nobody I’ve ever seen,” Stott said.

One of her concerns is the suicide rate among veterans who suffer from PTSD. She said the Heroes Ride is a way to raise awareness.

“PTSD is real,” Stott said. “The wounds are real, and The Highground is where the healing begins. It’s a beautiful, quiet place.”

The Heroes Ride began in 1985 with Tom Miller riding 1,244 miles across Wisconsin to promote awareness and recognition for Vietnam veterans. The 1,244 miles represent how many Wisconsin servicemen and women were killed in action during the Vietnam War.

Miller’s fundraising efforts helped lay the foundation of The Highground, located on 155 acres four miles west of Neillsville.

The event is The Highground’s largest and longest-running fundraiser and raised over $93,000 in 2022. The funds are used for veterans programming, including social programs and restorative retreats that help veterans and their families overcome emotions associated with military service.

Stott looks forward to the ride and meeting friends along the way. She said there’s an especially large reception when the cyclists ride through the small community of Hatfield.

“We have stop-off points along the way,” she said. “They kind of expect us. They know us now.”