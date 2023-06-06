In 1980, military veterans comprised 19% of the population in the United States.

By 2020, that number had shrunk to 7%.

“That’s a big difference,” said La Crosse American Legion Post 52 Commander Gene Phillips.

The numbers are central to the recruiting challenges faced by the American Legion and other military service organizations. Legion Post 52 boasted 502 members as of Memorial Day, but it represents a significant drop from an estimated 1,500 members three decades ago.

The challenge is nationwide. There were 2.4 million American Legion members in 2011. That number had dropped to 1.7 million by 2021. Membership in Veterans of Foreign Wars declined from 1.2 million in 2017 to just over 1 million in 2021.

Membership is also aging. Phillips said 80% of Post 52’s membership is older than 75.

“They get older every year,” he said.

David Oelkers, commander of American Legion Post 77 in Chippewa Falls, sees the same thing. Most of his post’s 239 members are in their 70s and 80s.

“I’m 71, and I’m one of the younger ones in our post,” he said.

‘A different army’

Anyone who served in the American armed forces during wartime is eligible for Legion membership. Phillips, who served in the Army from 1952 to 1954 and was a corporal upon discharge, said the end of the military draft in 1973 had a significant impact on the pool of available members.

“You can blame that on age or you can blame that on the volunteer army,” he said. “It’s a different army now. It’s a different service.”

Paul Gady, commander of VFW Post 1287 in Winona, sees the same thing. The post has 160 members today, compared with more than 200 a decade ago. VFW membership is open to any veteran who has honorably served overseas in an area of foreign conflict.

“Ten to 20 years ago, World War II and Korea veterans were still around, and that’s a large pool to draw from,” said Gady, whose term as commander ends later this month. “Even the Vietnam veterans are starting to leave us.”

While the membership pool shrinks, the need for members doesn’t. Veterans organizations sponsor numerous public service functions, including speech and essay contests, youth athletics, programs that support disadvantaged youth, sponsoring students at Badger Boys and Girls State and advocating on behalf of veterans.

One of the most important Legion functions is the Honor Squad, which performs military honors at funerals for honorably discharged veterans. Last year, Post 52 provided members and rifles for 80 funerals in the La Crosse area.

Phillips said members are needed for the many fundraisers necessary to maintain the Post’s facility at 711 6th St. in La Crosse. The historic building dates back to 1880, and Phillips describes the building as “our biggest asset, and our biggest liability.” He said a recent roof replacement cost $40,000.

Taking action

Posts are exploring new ways to attract members. This summer for the first time, all Legion posts in Chippewa County are coming together to operate a booth at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair. Oelkers hopes the booth will attract the notice of younger veterans who served during recent conflicts in the Middle East. He said many of those veterans still have families with young children and find it difficult to “attend one more meeting a month.”

Oelkers said, “I’ve had people tell me, ‘I have kids and I have to get them to bed.’ I tell them, ‘Bring the kids along.’ We try to be family oriented.”

To accommodate veterans with families, Post 77 moved the time of its monthly meeting from 7 to 6 p.m.

Dave Mahlke, who succeeds Gady as commander of the Winona VFW this week, said person-to-person outreach is one of the most effective ways to attract members. He served in Iraq until he was wounded in 2003. He joined the VFW a short time later after a friend offered to pay his first-year membership dues.

“I hope to get more younger members to join and get them involved,” Mahlke said. “Unfortunately, people from my generation see the VFW as a bunch of old people, but it’s more than than that. It’s a place where you can go for help and friendship. You have that military camaraderie.”

Community outreach

Veterans organizations keep themselves in the public eye as much as possible. The American Legion is noted for its sponsorship of summer baseball, and the Winona VFW stays visible by sponsoring youth baseball teams and lending their support to charitable fundraisers such as Toys for Tots.

“We try to get our name out as much as we can,” Gady said.

It’s important to maintain vibrant Legion posts, Phillips said. He described them as centers of camaraderie for people who served.

“The way I look at it, it’s a place where veterans want to be,” he said. “They can talk to each other and have a place where they can speak about their service and where they’ve been.”

Oelkers said membership levels are critical to the Legion’s advocacy mission. Even as membership drops, an organization with 1.7 million members still gets attention in the halls of Congress when issues relating to veterans come to a vote.

“Our primary purpose is to look out for veterans and make sure we encourage legislation is in place to help veterans,” Oelkers said. “When you come off active duty, who has your back? It’s the American Legion.”