A La Crosse retailer sold a Powerball ticket worth $1 million.
The winning ticket, sold at the Kwik Trip at 3130 State Road, matched all five winning numbers but not the Powerball.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 35, 41, 44, 58 and 59.
The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are one in 11,688,054.
The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.
