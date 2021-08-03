 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Milton man injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash
0 Comments

Milton man injured in Buffalo County motorcycle crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

A 28-year-old Milton man was injured after a motorcycle crash Aug. 2 in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle operated by David Warn III collided with a deer at the intersection of Hwys. 37 and 88 in the town of Mondovi shortly before 9 p.m. Warn's vehicle was lying in the middle of Hwy. 37 when emergency personnel arrived.

Warn sustained a head injury and was transported to an Eau Claire hospital by Mondovi Ambulance. Other agencies assisting were the Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi Fire Department and Dover First Responders.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News