Milwaukee woman claims Miss Wisconsin-USA title

MIDDLETON -- Hollis Celeste Brown, 26, of Milwaukee was chosen as Miss Wisconsin-USA on her first attempt at the title. She bested 27 other statewide women at the annual state pageant held earlier this month at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Middleton.

Brown, a Savannah, GA native, moved to Milwaukee in May 2021 to work for the Milwaukee Bucks basketball program as a sales associate, and as of last November she was promoted to being a coordinator of partner strategy and management for the reigning 2021 NBA championship team.

A graduate of Savannah Arts Academy High School, Brown later earned a marketing degree from Virginia Tech University in Blacksburg, Virginia in 2018.

The first through fourth runners-up were, respectively, former Miss West Allis 2019, Tania Elizabeth Alvarez of Greenfield; three-time returning entrant Jamie Fay Walloch of Evansville, who also won the Miss Photogenic prize; former Miss Racine 2016, Haley Anya Schonter of Racine; and UW-Whitewater student Megan R. Bargiel of Huntley, Illinois.

Among the 28 statewide competitors were La Crosse area entrants: Madison Swick of Westby; Emily Carstens of La Crosse; and former Miss Sparta 2019, Emily A. Phillips.

Also winning a title on Mother's Day was first-time entrant and University School of Milwaukee high school freshman Sage Gundelly, 15, of Mequon, who was crowned by her older sister Shreya Gundelly, the 2021 titlist and a top 16 semi-finalist at last year's Miss Teen-USA pageant in Tulsa.

It was the second time that two sisters have won the state teen crown in the 36 years of the pageant, but they are the first to be consecutive crowned sibling winners.

There were no La Crosse/southwestern Wisconsin entrants in the state teen pageant.

Brown and Gundelly will now advance to their respective national Miss USA and Miss Teen-USA pageants later this November. No Wisconsin entrant has won the Miss USA crown, and Vanessa Marie Semrow of Rhinelander is the only Wisconsin representative to have won the national Miss Teen-USA title (in 2002).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0