Tara Wilde of Mayo Clinic Health System will speak on mindful eating habits and their impact on a healthier lifestyle from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 in the Marycrest Auditorium on the second floor of the St. Francis building, 700 West Ave. S., La Crosse.
"Mindful Eating: An Aid to Weight Management" is part of the Diabetes Education Program designed by Mayo Clinic Health System to educate those with diabetes on health-care topics to improve and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
There is no charge to attend, and registration may be completed by phone via calling 608-392-4172.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.