Minn. State Sen. Jeremy Miller and wife start hat company to help those in need

During the run, he witnessed people experiencing abject poverty. He saw homeless veterans and people starving, holding signs that begged for help.

He called Janel that very same day, telling her that he wanted to find a way to help people in these unfortunate situations.

And why did the couple chose hats as their company’s focus? Jeremy already had a love for and a closet full of a variety of hats, but many of them didn’t fit like he wanted them to.

The whole family enjoyed wearing them too, so they decided it was the perfect plan to sell hats that fit people well.

The “be good” message on the hats is a motto familiar to the couple, one that they and their kids live by.

“We really wanted to come up with a tagline, (like) Be Good, that resonates with people,” Jeremy said.

“Ever since I can remember dropping our boys off at daycare or sporting activities, any activity, the last thing I say to him is be good,” Jeremy continued. “It’s a message that resonates with kids and with adults, and with so much negative rhetoric that is really tearing at the fabric of our society today, we wanted to come up with a positive message and a positive mission that can help unite people behind a cause of helping Americans in need.”