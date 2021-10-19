 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Minnesota man arrested in Genoa for possession of narcotics, fifth OWI

  • 0

A Spring Valley, Minnesota man was arrested for possession of narcotics and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence fifth offense, following a traffic complaint on Hwy. 35, Oct. 16.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, the Vernon County Communications Center received a call regarding the traffic complaint. At about 10:47 p.m., the vehicle was located by deputies on Main Street in Genoa. The vehicle was driven by a Chad Swenson.

Upon investigation, deputies seized 6.5 grams of methamphetamine and 1.5 grams of marijuana. Swenson was subsequently arrested for possession of narcotics, as well as operating a motor vehicle while under the influence fifth offense.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems aim to start debate on voting bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News