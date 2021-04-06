 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minnesota teen dead after Interstate 90 crash near Bangor
0 comments
alert top story

Minnesota teen dead after Interstate 90 crash near Bangor

{{featured_button_text}}
police lights file

A 17-year-old Northfield, Minnesota, teen is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday on Interstate 90 near Bangor.

The Wisconsin State Patrol isn't releasing the name of the female victim, who died after being transported to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse.

According to the State Patrol, the teen was operating an eastbound vehicle at a high rate of speed shortly before midnight when the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old male passenger, also from Northfield, was able to exit the vehicle and escape with minor injuries.

Eastbound traffic on Intestate 90 at Hwy. 162 was diverted to the shoulder for an hour as emergency personnel cleared the wreckage.

The State Patrol was assisted by multiple fire and emergency medical rescue personnel.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF upgrades 2021 global growth forecast to 6%

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News