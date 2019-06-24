SPARTA — A Minnesota woman has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Monroe County.
A 2019 Nissan Armada, driven by Ahmed Zohair Elamia, 33, of Rochester, Minn., attempted to turn onto Interstate 90 at Hwy. 16 about 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle struck a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Tanya Organ, 30, of Sparta, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Elalyn Natiola, 37, of Rochester was extracted from the Nissan by members of the Sparta Area Fire Protection District. She was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Authorities did not release the conditions of the other people involved in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.