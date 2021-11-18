 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Minor damage, no injuries in La Crosse house fire

  • 0

A Wednesday house fire in La Crosse left behind minimal damage and no injuries.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were called around 8:45 p.m. to 2257 14th St. South, where smoke was coming from the rear of the home. All residents had evacuated the home before firefighters arrived.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and the structure sustained minor smoke and water damage.

Twenty firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: DHS COVID-19 Update

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News