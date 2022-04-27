Minutes in Motion: 100 members of West Salem School District staff take on the challenge

Staff members at the West Salem School District are on their way to completing some 2,100 hours of exercise this spring as they step up for the Minutes in Motion Challenge.

A third of the district's 300 staff members are enrolled in Gundersen Health System's six-week program, concluding May 8, which invites each participant to log 30 minutes of movement per day, or 1,260 minutes total. District staff have been involved in the challenge multiple years, with the 2022 participants divided into three teams while also keeping up with their personal goals.

Emily Klunk, director of school nutrition for the West Salem School District, calls the program "wonderful," both informative and easy to take part in.

"We can promote something that is already a good program without reinventing the wheel," says Klunk. "Seeing the staff engagement, 100 participants, tells us this is a success and something to keep doing."

Klunk says not wanting to let her team down motivates her to clock her minutes, and she does "a little bit of everything" to keep it interesting, such as activities at the YMCA with her family. Crystal Becker, HR director for the district, keeps in motion with bootcamp classes, backyard baseball with her kids and exploring the outdoors. While already active during the week, Minutes in Motion helps remind her to keep moving during the weekend as well.

"It holds us accountable," Becker says.

For National Walking Day, the district participants were encouraged to get in at least a 10-minute stroll, taking a picture of themselves and submitting it for a chance for prizes. Those who wore at button with the school mascot on it earned double points, with rewards including a buffet of fruit and healthy snacks, stress balls and sunscreen.

While Minutes in Motion highlights fitness, Becker says the benefits of the program encompass more aspects of health.

"Mental, physical, social, nutritional -- it fits the pillars of wellness," Becker says.

Registration for Minutes in Motion is open for the duration. Participants who log 1,260 minutes by the end of the challenge and submit their minutes for a chance to win prizes, including a $500 cash grand prize.

To register, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim or call 608-775-4717.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

