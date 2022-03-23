Minutes in Motion: 4th grade class ready to 'go for the gold'

Minutes in Motion kicks off next Monday, and the 4th grade class of Kim Pilz will be clocking their fitness in school and at home.

Gundersen Health System's Minutes in Motion physical activity challenge, for which registration is still open, runs March 28 through May 8, and is open to individuals, groups, classes or workplaces.

All ages are welcome, with participants encouraged to get in at least 30 minutes of movement a day, whether through traditional exercise like running or aerobics, tasks like chores or weeding the yard or playing at the park with your kids. The collective goal is 5 million minutes.

Pilz, who teaches at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School in Tomah, has registered her classroom for Minutes in Motion every year since 2016 She said the program could help motivate students who are less physically active to increase their movement, and serve as a fun way to promote health and fitness for the whole class.

Her 2022 team, the "Gold Grabbers," includes 13 4th graders, Pilz, and her student teacher, Kaelyn Holdcroft. Pilz will keep track of the active minutes at school recess and phy-ed classes, and also provides students with an activity log to log their minutes outside of school from sports, biking, jumping on the trampoline and more. In previous years, the class along with Pilz have averaged 55,000 minutes total.

"The students have enjoyed watching our active minutes number climb throughout the challenge," Pilz says. "I believe that the students and their families also benefit by being more active during the challenge."

Participants in Minutes in Motion have the chance to win prizes, and Pilz has been able to purchase items for her classrooms with gift cards she has won in previous years. For 2022 there is a grand prize of $500.

To register for Minutes in Motion, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim or call 608-775-4717. Registration will remain open throughout the challenge.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.