Minutes in Motion: Altra Credit Union staff embrace wellness, teamwork

After accumulating the most minutes of any large employer last year, Altra Federal Credit Union staff are looking to break their own record for the 2022 Minutes in Motion challenge.

Minutes in Motion, Gundersen' Health System's annual fitness program, runs through May 8 and encourages individuals of all ages to participate solo, in teams, with family members or as a classroom or workplace to fit more physical activity into their days.

Participants are encouraged to get in 30 minutes of movement each day, from running to gardening to cleaning to soccer. Any activity that involves physical activity counts. The collective goal for 2022 is 5 million minutes of activity.

Altra's Onalaska branch will embrace the challenge for the third year, with the team setting their sights on 150,000 minutes, up from 125,000 in 2021, which was enough to earn them the top place among large employers. The team is Altra's biggest yet, with 119 employees signed up.

Minutes in Motion, says Brandon McQuinn, employee benefits wellness specialist at Altra, compliments the company's "robust wellness program that encourages our employees to be active, give back to the community and live their best lives."

Atra holds events for staff and their spouses regularly throughout the year, with Minutes in Motion serving as an opportunity for camaraderie and family involvement.

"Minutes in Motion is free, easy to participate in, and generates competition between those that want it while not forcing anyone to do more than they are comfortable with," McQuinn says. "During COVID (last year) this event was a great reminder that you don’t need to go to a gym to be active and allowed us to participate together while we were forced to stay apart."

Each member of the "Altra WOW (working on wellness) Team" is encouraged to clock 1,260 minutes over the duration of the six-week challenge. Having taken the top spot in their category last year, they are motivated to continue the streak.

Says McQuinn, "We would love to repeat that accomplishment!"

To register for Minutes in Motion, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim or call 608-775-4717. Participants who log and submit 1,260 minutes or more have the chance to win prizes, including $500.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.