Minutes in Motion: Hamilton Elementary Students enhance social/emotional learning skills through activity

The pandemic interrupted Hamilton Elementary School's Minutes in Motion participation for two years, but for 2022 students were back in the groove, boosting their mental and physical health through the joy of movement.
Gundersen Health System's six-week Minutes in Motion program, which concludes May 8, encourages individuals, teams, classrooms and workplaces to clock 30 minutes of movement each day, for a total of 1,260 minutes per person. Hamilton Elementary joined the program in 2019, and after a hiatus due to the coronavirus, 10 classrooms in grades K-5 joined this year's challenge.
Sara Jackson, Community School Coordinator for Hamilton, says teachers and staff find the program valuable for a number of reasons, including enhancing social and emotional learning, which the coronavirus crisis had a "very noticeable impact" on.
"The isolation during the pandemic almost froze social and emotional learning in time," Jackson says.
As a result, Jackson says, some of the grades were two years behind on the typical levels of social emotional learning (SEL) skills, which could be overwhelming and frustrating. And yet these skills are more important than ever, she says.
"This program provides us another way to give our students tools to help with their overall wellness while reinforcing healthy habits," Jackson says. "We want to partner and utilize any support and resources from the community which will help support our students to be as available as possible to learn."
The program has inspired students to hold each other accountable, provide encouragement and inspire teamwork, she says, especially with a class party prize on the line for the winning classroom.
Minutes in Motion is just one way Gundersen has engaged with Hamilton, Jackson says, noting the hospital has a "long history in supporting the varying needs our students, families and community...Hamilton Elementary strongly believes in engaging with community partners to provide expanded and enriched learning opportunities as a way to increase successful student and family outcomes."
The program also allows teachers an "opportunity to integrate real life experiences in their lessons," Jackson says, with math skills in play to tabulate individual and classroom minutes. Minutes in Motion also complements other forms of exercise, like gym class or sports.
"We know that physical activity is essential for every individual and helps us show up as our best self, no matter the age," Jackson says.
All Minutes in Motion participants who reach 1,260 minutes can submit their minute logs at the end of the challenge for a chance to win prizes, including a $500 cash grand prize. Visit gundersenhealth.org/mim for more information.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.