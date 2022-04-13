Minutes in Motion: Ho-Chunk Nation team enjoy 'friendly competition"

Kathleen Clemons is no stranger to exercise, a fitness instructor in addition to her job at Ho-Chunk Nation. But when Minutes in Motion rolls around each spring, she's excited to sign up her team for the challenge.

Clemons, clinical exercise physiologist at Ho-Chunk Nation, has participated in the Gundersen Health System Minutes in Motion challenge for over a decade, with 27 members in her group this year, including staff and a few community members. Each teammate is tasked with earning 1,260 minutes by the end of the six-week program, which kicked off last month and concludes May 8.

What started as a motivational tool, encouraging staff to fit more movement in their day, has now become a favorite annual event for the Ho-Chunk team, with Shelena Brown, Head Start accountant, noting she looks forward to it every year.

Research, Clemons says, shows employees who take care of themselves and exercise are more productive and have less stress, and Brown feels doing the challenge as a team helps staff build their relationships with each other and makes the work day more positive.

Gundersen has a prize drawing at the end of Minutes in Motion for participants who log 1,260 minutes, including a $500 cash grand prize. Clemons ups the ante for the "friendly competition" by having her own gift card drawing for Ho-Chunk staff who meet the goal.

Individuals of all ages can participate in Minutes in Motion solo, in teams, with family members or as a classroom or workplace. Any activity that involves physical movement, from gardening to biking to playground time counts, with Clemons favoring walking her dog, running, and leading her fitness classes. Boot camp with Clemons is a favorite for Brown, who also jogs and walks for her minutes.

Registration for Minutes in Motion is open for the duration of the program. To register, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim or call 608-775-4717. The collective goal for 2022 is 5 million minutes of activity.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.