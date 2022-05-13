Minutes in Motion: Over 3,400 participants log 4.5 million minutes

More than 3,400 individuals from 15 states got their heart rates up and bodies moving for Gundersen Health System's annual Minutes in Motion challenge, logging over 4.5 million minutes.

The six-week program, which concluded May 8, encourages individuals, classrooms and workplaces, of all ages and fitness levels, to log 1,260 minutes, or 30 minutes a day, of physical activity.

Movement could come in any form, from aerobics to gardening to playing on the swingset. Participants got creative, with in-class video guided workouts for some of the 688 students involved, lunch break walks with colleagues and outdoor adventures with the family.

McKenna Schmidt, wellness education specialist at Gundersen, says the top benefits reported by participants were improved mood, increased productivity and more energy, with many already looking forward to the 2023 challenge.

"We definitely think it was a successful year," says Schmidt.

The program, Schmidt says, offers a realm of benefits, from physical to mental to social. Most adults and children, she notes, don't get in the recommended amount of activity, and "lack of exercise can lead to poor health outcomes."

Gundersen, she says, "Strives to provide the community with resources that help people achieve optimal health and well-being, and Minutes in Motion does just that."

In addition, Schmidt says community wide campaigns can strengthen social networks and promote unity.

"This program gives our community a sense of belonging and the opportunity to work together toward a common goal," Schmidt says.

Minutes in Motion participants who met the 1,260 minute goal and submitted their logs by May 11 were eligible for prizes, including $500 cash. Winners were set to be announced May 13.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

