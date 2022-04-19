Minutes in Motion: Senior couple stays committed to fitness

Septuagenarians Carol and Dennis Glaman haven't let fitness fall by the wayside in their post retirement years, with time reserved each day for walking, biking or even a round on the punching bag.

"It's enjoyable -- a good way to let out frustration," says Carol, 74.

And while the couple keeps tabs on their pedometers year round, Gundersen Health System's Minutes in Motion challenge underscores the need for commitment when it comes to physical wellness.

"We both feel it's important to be active," Carol says. "But when you have to actually write it down every day, there is a little bit more accountability, and I like that."

Minutes in Motion, which kicked off March 28 and runs through May 8, encourages participants of all ages, athletic abilities and fitness levels to clock 30 minutes of movement per day, or 1,260 minutes total by the end of the six week challenge. Gardening, running, canoeing -- any kind of physical activity counts.

Carol and Dennis, 75, have participated in Minutes in Motion for around nine years, walking their dogs, cycling on their stationary bikes or, pre-pandemic, working out at the gym to add to their tally. Both spouses have the same fitness goals in mind, but Carol can't help but compare their Fitbit totals at the end of each day.

"He almost always has more steps than me even if I have walked beside him every step of the way," Carol quips. "I have no idea how he does that!"

Making time for movement has been beneficial both mentally and physically, Carol says, who calls Minutes in Motion a fun way to hold yourself accountable.

"Honestly, I think we're probably as healthy as we can be at our age. We sleep well at night. Our bodies are still working well -- can't ask for much more than that," Carol says. "I think I would be a lot stiffer if I were more sedentary."

Registration for Minutes in Motion is open for the duration of the challenge. Participants who log 1,260 minutes by March 28 can submit their minutes for a chance to win prizes, including a $500 cash grand prize. To register, visit gundersenhealth.org/mim or call 608-775-4717.

The collective goal for 2022 is 5 million minutes of activity.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

