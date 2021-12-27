Mischievous Monsters win ‘Champion Cake Off’

The winners of this year’s “Halloween Wars” competition topped the winners of “Holiday Wars” in a “Champion Cake Off” contest that aired Sunday night on television’s Food Network.

Jen Barney, who owns Meringue Bakery & Cafe in La Crosse, was on the three-person Dough Angels team that won the “Holiday Wars” championship in an episode that aired Dec. 19.

In the “Champion Cake-Off,” the two teams were told to create their own team mascot and show how they would ring in the New Year with a champagne-inspired cake flavor. Dough Angels created an elaborate giraffe-shaped cake, while Mischievous Monsters — the “Halloween Wars” winner — created an elaborate octopus-shaped cake.