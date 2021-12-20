Miss Alaska wins top honors, former Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest recognized at national pageant

Uncasville, Conn. — Miss Alaska, Emma Leigh Broyles, 21, of Anchorage, AK, a vocalist, was selected as Miss America 2022 last Thursday night after besting 49 other contestants at the annual competition held at the Mohegan Sun Arena Theatre.

The competition began with 51 entrants on Dec. 10, however, Miss Maine, Mariah Larocque, 26, who was fully vaccinated, withdrew on Dec. 13 as result of testing positive for COVID-19. The 50 other entrants voted Larocque, a native of Derry, NH, as Miss Congeniality.

Broyles, who is Korean-American, became the first Miss Alaska to earn the national crown in the 100 years of the annual competition that began in 1921. She is junior biomedical sciences and voice performance honors student at Arizona State University.

While not placing among the 10 semi-finalists, two women with Wisconsin connections won special scholarship awards separate from official competition judging.

Miss Minnesota, Gabrielle Louise Mark, 25, of Red Wing, a vocalist, was among the five finalists for the 2021 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) scholarship.

Mark, the daughter of Cynthia (Cyd) and Kevin Mark, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health/Community Health Education.

On Sept. 22, 2018, Mark was named Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest 2018-2019 while living in La Crosse and later won the non-finalist interview award at the 2019 Miss Wisconsin pageant. She earned the city title on her second attempt after placing first runner-up in the 2018 pageant in 2017. Mark, a vocalist, was named Miss Minnesota on June 25 in Eden Prairie.

Miss Wisconsin, Jennifer Marie Schmidt, 26, of Mount Pleasant, who won her state crown on June 19 in Oshkosh on her third attempt at the title, won second runner-up honors in the Miss America STEM special scholarship award judging.

Schmidt, a jazz dancer and the daughter of Alan and Renae Schmidt, is a 2019 Rehabilitation Psychology graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She promotes American Diabetes Association as part of her Miss Wisconsin reign.

The 2020 Miss America competition was canceled amid the growing COVID-19 pandemic, thus resulting Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier, Camille Thomasina Schrier, now 26, of Richmond, VA to hold the national crown for two years, the longest-ever Miss America reign. The Newtown, Pennsylvania native was crowned in December 2019 in Uncasville.

The first through fourth runners-up to Broyles, respectively, were Lauren Bradford (Alabama), Elizabeth Pierre (Massachusetts), Sydney Park (New York), and Abigail Hayes (Oregon). Miss Michigan, Vivian Zhong, a non-finalist, won the overall STEM scholarship award for advocating for pediatric cancer issues.

