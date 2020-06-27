Miss Drumm:Teacher and artist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m not terribly artistic, but I once felt like I was a talented artist — when I was in second grade at Longfellow School.

That was when my art teacher, Miss Drumm, complimented me on some flowers that I had drawn with colored chalk on dampened black construction paper. I’m sure it was a spectacular piece of artwork.

My art teacher, Louise Drumm, was the supervisor of art education in the La Crosse Public Schools for 37 years. For many of those years she was also the only elementary art teacher in the city.

It must have been a challenging job traveling every day to a different school and providing a condensed half-hour lesson in each classroom.

In addition to teaching art, Louise was also a practicing artist. This cheery watercolor of a carnival is a nice example of her work. The painting’s bright and expressive swashes of color create a whimsical scene.

The painting does not have a title, but with a bluff looming in the background it appears to be in the La Crosse area.