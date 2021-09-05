Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest draws seven candidates

Jordenne Butler, winner of 2019 Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest competition, will pass on her crown to one of seven young women at the annual scholarship program on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Weber Center for Performing Arts.

Butler has held the title for two years due to COVID-19. This past June, she was first runner-up at Miss Wisconsin in Oshkosh.

The evening’s theme is “Cheers to 60 years.” Butler will get a farewell salute and perform at the event, as will a group from Misty’s Dance Unlimited, the 2019 Oktoberfest royal family and Miss Wisconsin 2021 Jennifer Schmidt.

Candidates this year include five University of Wisconsin-La Crosse students (Tasian Arjes, Emma Garrison, Karlee Kirking, Ava Krause and Christina Weaver — graduate) and two Viterbo University students (Maddie Adickes- graduate and Morgan Mohler).

The winner will represent La Crosse and become a part of the Oktoberfest family as well as compete next June in Oshkosh for the title of Miss Wisconsin and a chance to compete in the Miss America Scholarship Program. Candidates also will get a share of more than $20,000 in in-kind and cash scholarships and prizes.