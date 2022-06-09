Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest heading to state competition

Miss La Crosse-Oktoberfest Maddie Adickes will soon head to Oshkosh to compete for the title of Miss Wisconsin.

As part of the Miss America Scholarship Program, the Miss Wisconsin finals will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Alberta Kimball Auditorium in Oshkosh. Twenty-two candidates from across the state will compete for the title.

Adickes will begin the competition Tuesday, June 14. Preliminary competitions will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, June 15 and 16. The Miss Wisconsin Outstanding Teen competition will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, with the crowning of Miss Wisconsin on Saturday.

Adickes has been representing La Crosse and Oktoberfest this year with numerous appearances at parades and festivals. She has also addressed the Western Wisconsin Educators Conference, as well as spoken with elementary through high school students about her social impact, “B4 Stage 4: Changing the Way We Think About Mental Health.” When Adickes is not “wearing the crown,” she is a registered nurse in the Inpatient Behavioral Health Department at Gundersen Health System.

Founded in 1936, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization is a preliminary to the Miss America Organization, one of the nation’s leading achievement programs and the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women. The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition is held every June in Oshkosh, with a week of activities including visits with local organizations and sponsors, a public meet and greet at the Oshkosh Farmer’s Market, two evenings of preliminary competition with one night of final competition. Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen Competition is also held during competition week.

