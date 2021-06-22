Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest named state first runner up

OSHKOSH -- Jordenne Demiree Butler, Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest, was first runner up in the state pageant for Miss Wisconsin 2021 at Oshkosh West High School on Saturday.

A lyrical dancer and daughter of Christopher and Kimberly Butler, the 2017 Onalaska High School graduate attends Viterbo University.

There were 21 contestants overall.

Jennifer Marie Schmidt, Miss Rock River Valley, was named Miss Wisconsin. Schmidt, of Mount Pleasant, was crowned by 2019 titleholder Alyssa Marie Bohm, also of Mount Pleasant.

The Miss Wisconsin pageant was canceled last year due to the pandemic; all of the pageant title winners around the state who were chosen between September 2019 and June 2020 waited to compete in the 2021 state pageant.

Schmidt, a jazz dancer, is a 2019 graduate of UW-Madison with a bachelor of science degree in rehabilitation psychology.

The remaining runners-up were, respectively, Miss Harbor Cities, Katrina Nicole Mazier of Appleton; Miss Kenosha, Alexandra Mia Daher of Pleasant Prairie; and Miss Turtle Creek, Cosette Josephine Smith of Fitchburg.

