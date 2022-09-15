Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest plans to share the important message of body image

Zoe de Boer started struggling with body image issues when she was 17.

Five years later, the 2017 Onalaska High School graduate admits she hasn’t totally overcome the struggles with body image. But as the 2022 Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest, de Boer plans to talk openly about her challenges while supporting others experiencing similar disorders.

“I want to encourage people to celebrate all of the wonderful parts of themselves — both inside and out,” she explains. “I want to be a cheerleader for those who are struggling with body dysmorphia and eating disorders.”

The topic is so important to de Boer that she has selected the issue as her social impact initiative during her year-long reign. It’s titled, “Imago Dei: Breaking Free of Body Shame.”

“Part of my motivation for entering the Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest pageant was to finally say, ‘No,’ to the part of me that has always thought I was not small enough, or not pretty enough, to run for a local title,” she says. “Instead, I am saying, ‘Yes,’ and chasing a dream I’ve had for more than 10 years and sending a message that I am going to do this exactly as I am.”

De Boer has thought about running for a Miss America-affiliated scholarship program since middle school, but she didn’t take the leap toward doing that until meeting a member of the 2021 Oktoberfest Royal Family. Rylee Beahm, the 2021 Special Fester who is also a student in the Onalaska United Methodist Church youth program where de Boer works, was the new title holder’s inspiration.

“Seeing how much Rylee got out of this past year as the Special Fester inspired me to take a leap of faith and run for myself,” says de Boer. De Boer says it has been incredible to see the love and support Beahm has received from the Oktoberfest family. Now as a royal family member herself, she’s excited about the upcoming year.

During the talent portion of the competition last Saturday, de Boer turned to something she has done “since about five minutes after I was born” — sing. She sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Breakaway,” which, she says, describes her journey with self-love and acceptance.

“The song says, ‘I’ll spread my wings and I’ll learn how to fly; I’ll do what it takes ’til I touch the sky,’ and that is how I feel about my own journey,” explains de Boer. “I am finally at a place where I am learning to let go of my insecurities and the weight they were having on me.”

While earning the title, de Boer also won the top talent, interview, social impact and academic transcript awards, along with Miss Congeniality among five other contestants. And she earned $12,600 in scholarships, which will help her fund a master’s in servant leadership, which she is pursing at Viterbo University.

De Boer says this first Miss America competition has helped her grow.

“I have gained friends, mentors and family,” she says. “I have learned a lot about how to think on my feet and speak eloquently about things going on in the world. I have learned to believe in myself and say yes to opportunities.”

The 2021 graduate in religious studies and theology from Viterbo University reached into her strong Christian faith while running for the title, confident that wherever she placed, she knew it was part of her creator’s plan.

“I am overjoyed and blessed to have won on Saturday, and I am even more happy knowing that it is part of God’s will,” she says.

De Boer is excited to experience a whole different side of Oktoberfest as part of the royal family.

“I am excited for our trip to Canada, and I am only freaking out a little about Miss Wisconsin next summer,” she says. “I am perhaps the most excited for the chance to speak about breaking free of body shame to as many people as I can.”

As Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest, de Boer will represent the community at the Miss Wisconsin competition in June.