Miss Wisconsin 2022 chosen, La Crosse County entrants are finalists

OSHKOSH---Second-time state pageant entrant Miss Badgerland, Grace Marie Stanke, 20, of Wausau, was chosen Saturday night as Miss Wisconsin 2022 after besting 21 other participants.

Stanke, a classical violinist who performed "The Storm" by composer Antonio Vivaldi, competed last year as Miss Madison and placed among the semi-finalists. She earned the first of two Social Impact preliminary awards last Wednesday for her on-stage answer about her platform program of "Clean Energy, Clean Future."

In 2017, Stanke was named Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen, and she becomes the first state teen title winner to later be chosen as Miss Wisconsin.

The first through fourth runners-up, were, respectively, Miss Harbor Cities, Kylene Elizabeth Spanbauer of Fond du Lac; Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest, Madeline Kay Adickes of Onalaska; Miss Kenosha, Jenna Lee Jane Zeihen; and lastly Miss South Central, Jordenne Demiree Butler of Onalaska.

Adickes, 24, performed a piano and vocal number “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen during the talent judging, and was the state first runner-up in 2019 as Miss Onalaska.

Butler, 23, was the state first runner-up last year as Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest and was also Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen in 2016. Last Thursday, she won the On-Stage Question/Social Impact preliminary award for speaking about her platform issue "Building Resilience for Healthy Futures.” On Wednesday, she presented a dance to “I Am What I Am” by Gloria Gaynor made famous from the 1983 musical "La Cage Aux Folles."

Those remaining the semi-finals included: double-preliminary winner Miss Saint Francis, Jasmine Peck of Saint Francis; Miss Great Lakes, Breah Ostertag of Oshkosh; Miss Madison, Anna Marie Kelly of Madison; Miss Racine, María José Castillo Venegas of Racine; Miss Sugar Maple, Lila Hui Szyryj of Monona; and Miss Milwaukee, Jada Monet Davis of Milwaukee, who won the People's Choice online vote. Miss Racine and Miss Kenosha tied for the Miss Congeniality honors voted by the other contestants. Miss Onalaska, Ava Krause, a La Crosse Central High School graduate, won the state pageant's over-all evening gown award.

Named as Miss Wisconsin's Outstanding Teen 2022 on Friday in Oshkosh was host-city representative Miss Oshkosh Teen, Evelyn Rose Green, a dance/twirler.

She will advance to the national teen pageant on Aug. 12 in Dallas. Green's first runner-up was Miss Titletown Teen, Morgan Eberhard of Green Bay.

Miss Onalaska Teen, Trinity Horstman, 17, of Onalaska, tap dancer and a second-time state competitor, placed as fourth runner-up. She also won the Patriotism Reigns essay prize. Miss Southport Teen, Etta Tidd, 13, of Kenosha was voted Miss Congeniality.

A total of 17 competed in the 17th annual state teen pageant held at the Oshkosh West High School.

