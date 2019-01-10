Almost three months after her parents were found dead in their home, missing Barron teen Jayme Closs has been found and a suspect in the case is in custody, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Thursday night in a statement.
Thursday evening the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department alerted Fitzgerald that they had found Closs alive, Fitzgerald said.
Shortly after, a suspect was taken into custody.
Closs will be reunited with her family later Thursday night, Fitzgerald said.
“We do not any other details at this time as this is a very fluid and active investigation,” Fitzgerald said.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation agents are assisting with the investigation.
Fitzgerald thanked the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and “all the law enforcement agencies across the state and county” that assisted in the case.
“We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise,” Fitzgerald said.
Jayme was discovered missing and her parents, James and Denise Closs, found dead in their Barron home Oct. 15. Their deaths were ruled homicides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.