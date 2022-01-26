 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Missing La Crosse man found safe

A 26-year-old La Crosse man reported as missing has been found safe.

The La Crosse Police Department said Nathaniel E. Rotering was located yesterday but gave no other details. He was reported missing Jan. 24 after several attempts by family, friends and police were unsuccessful.

Nathaniel Rotering

Rotering
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

