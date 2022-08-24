 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing person found safe in Buffalo County

A missing person sought in Buffalo County has been found alive and unharmed.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday morning that 20-year-old Shawn Wenger had missed a recent medical appointment, which triggered concern for her well-being. The sheriff's office reported she was last seen Aug. 22 on Hwy. 35 near Fountain City and is known as a frequent hitchhiker. It was also believed that the Wegner has stopped taking prescribed medication.

Less than two hours after reporting Wegner missing, the sheriff's office confirmed that she had been located and was safe.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

