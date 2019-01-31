A missing Goodview woman has been found safe, according to a social media post from a Winona County government agency Thursday night.
A Facebook post from Winona County Emergency Management simply said: "The missing person, Leigh Meska, has been located safe."
It also said there would be no more information released Thursday.
Meska went missing on her way to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester Wednesday morning. Her disappearance prompted a massive search effort involving multiple agencies, a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and several concerned citizens who saw the story on social media and checked every back road between the Mississippi River and Rochester, hoping to find the 31-year-old mother.
At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Goodview Police Chief Kurt Russell said credible evidence has since surfaced showing that Meska had made her way back to Winona at some point Wednesday and was last seen in La Crosse late Wednesday night.
Russell said she also visited Trempealeau and Rushford on Wednesday.
“At this time we do not know where she is at,” he said Thursday afternoon. “We have no reason to believe that she is not OK.”
The Facebook post made no mention of where Meska as found. A Star Tribune report said she was found in Rockford, Ill.
During the press conference, the missing woman’s parents, Sue and Michael Meska, asked their daughter to come home to her family.
“We need you to come home so we can put our arms around you and love you and help you,” Sue said.
Meska also has a fiance, Aaron Cada, and an 11-year-old son, Cameron.
Where Meska was going and why she didn't contact her family or law enforcement remained unknown at the Thursday press conference.
Meska’s parents confirmed that this kind of behavior was out of the ordinary for their daughter.
We will have more on this breaking story as information becomes available.
