Missionary bishop to host Prayer Walk on Good Friday
The Rt. Rev. Patrick P. Augustine, missionary bishop, invites the community to join him on Good Friday.

“Christians all over the world are celebrating HOLY WEEK. It is an ancient tradition of the Church that on Good Friday Christian pilgrims walk on the Way to Golgotha. Most of our churches in La Crosse will be closed on Good Friday. On April 2, on Good Friday I shall be present at 11:15 with a Cross in front of Public Library on Main Street,” he wrote.

“I invite La Crosse Community to join me in Prayer Walk from 9th Street to 2nd Street. We shall end our walk in Cameron Park with reading from the Bible of Crucifixion of Jesus Christ and Prayers.”

The Very

Rev.

Canon Dr. Patrick P. Augustine

is pastor of Christ Episcopal Church.
